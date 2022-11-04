Final race ratings point toward escalating GOP gains

ANALYSIS — It could be a normal midterm election after all.

The 2022 cycle has felt like a roller coaster at times, as we’ve seen glimmers of evidence that Democrats could buck the midterm trend. The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overturning abortion rights woke up apathetic Democrats, giving the party demonstrable momentum in the late summer. But Republicans are closing fast, and voters frustrated by a sputtering economy and urban crime are poised to send a message to President Joe Biden and the Democrat-controlled Congress.

There is some nuance in the fight for Capitol Hill. Even during the Democratic surge, Republicans were always favored to win the House majority. Their projected gains ticked down in early September, but are now back up to a likely GOP gain of 13 to 30 seats — similar to our projections before the fallout from Dobbs. (Republicans need a net gain of five for a majority.)

That doesn’t mean Dobbs didn’t matter. Democratic losses would have likely been greater without the historic decision. If individual race ratings are true to form and the parties split the toss-ups, Republicans would land on the lower end of the projected range. But if undecided voters break disproportionately toward Republicans, and the GOP wins most of the closest races, then they could reach or exceed the upper end of that projection.

