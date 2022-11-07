ATHENS, Ga. — The man in charge of electing more Republican senators says to watch what happens in New Hampshire for the first sign of how election night will go.

The race pits first-term Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan against retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, the Republican nominee Democrats were hoping to face.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said that if “Don Boduc beats Maggie Hassan, that’s the precursor to what’s going to happen across the country.”

Scott, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has been out on the campaign trail alongside GOP candidates in key races across the country.

Voters in the Granite State tend to vote on machines on Election Day rather than through the mail, so the returns could come in more quickly than in states that must count thousands of paper ballots.