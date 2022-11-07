We should stop asking too much of polling data

As each day brings new poll results in advance of Election Day, we face the prospect, as in past

years, of post-election handwringing and mea culpas regarding what went wrong.

The potential sources of error are well understood, sometimes mentioned in reporting of polling results and occasionally discussed at length in such recent opinion pieces as “Frustrated With Polling? Pollsters Are, Too” Quoctrung Bui and “4 reasons to be skeptical about election polling” by Jennifer Rubin

However, we see a disturbing trend toward use of polling averages computed by

FiveThirtyEight and other aggregators as magic elixirs that cure what ails us.

In fact, polling averages need not be more accurate than the individual polls they aggregate. Indeed, they may be less accurate than particular high-quality polls.

We are concerned that the mystique of poll averaging is yet another example of big data mythologizing, which mistakenly asserts that obtaining more data overcomes problems that can really only be addressed by obtaining better data.