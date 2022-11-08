Fighting at Ukraine nuclear plant highlights risks of US export policies

Russia’s seizure earlier this year of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy facility is shining a new light on the safety and security risks of the atomic export polices of the United States and other technologically advanced countries.

But the alarm bells that a handful of nuclear security experts are trying to raise about the broader policy implications for the scenario currently unfolding at Europe’s largest nuclear energy plant appear to be falling on deaf ears with the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog agency and within the Biden administration and on Capitol Hill. That is even as ongoing fighting there is jeopardizing critical systems at Zaporizhzhia that are intended to prevent a radiological release.

“I think it certainly says we should think hard about exporting nuclear reactors to countries that might actually have ground wars in them,” said Alan Kuperman, who leads the Nuclear Proliferation Prevention Project at the University of Texas at Austin. “Do you really want to be selling reactors to a country that has a decent chance of being in an air war? It’s just one more concern, you have economics, you have nonproliferation, and now you have this concern of safety from wartime attacks.”

The Polish government announced late last month it had selected the American atomic power company Westinghouse Electric Co. to build the Eastern European country’s first nuclear energy reactors. The company won a contract to construct three of a total of six planned reactors at an initial estimated cost of $20 billion. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2026 with the first reactor slated to be commissioned around 2033.

Vice President Kamala Harris said Poland’s decision to make the United States its primary nuclear technology partner fulfilled multiple shared interests. “We can address the climate crisis, strengthen European energy security, and deepen the US-Poland strategic relationship,” she wrote in a Twitter post at the end of October.