‘Rampant disinformation’ seen undermining safe voting technology

As Americans cast votes for congressional and gubernatorial candidates Tuesday, security experts are most concerned about the spread of misinformation and disinformation that threatens to undermine the integrity of the election process. The election technology itself has receded as a concern.

State and local officials have addressed cybersecurity weaknesses and threats of hacking, the key threats seen in previous election cycles going back to 2016. Experts say Congress, federal agencies and private security firms aided those efforts.

“I think the biggest new challenge we're seeing is the disinformation challenge,” said Derek Tisler, counsel in the Brennan Center’s Elections & Government Program. “While not actually threatening the security of elections, it is affecting how people view the security of elections, and many of the challenges can end up having the same effect.”

Congress approved more than $1 billion in federal grants to be administered by the Election Assistance Commission since the 2016 elections to help states and local jurisdictions upgrade equipment and boost cybersecurity.

The funding boost was driven by evidence showing widespread attempts by Russian spy agencies to tamper with U.S. voter rolls and voting equipment in the 2016 presidential race, although those attempts didn’t succeed.