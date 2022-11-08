The likeliest scenarios after the election dust settles

Ohio and North Carolina remained stubbornly competitive to the end and required resources to make sure those states stayed in the Republican column. If GOP Gov. Chris Sununu had challenged Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire, or if Republicans could have teleported strong challengers like Joe O’Dea from Colorado or Tiffany Smiley from Washington to one of the half-dozen more competitive states, Republicans would be in the driver’s seat for the Senate majority.

Range narrow in Senate, not in House

But under the current circumstances, the fight for the Senate is operating in a relatively narrow range of likely outcomes, with significant ramifications on either side of the spectrum. Anything from a Republican gain of two seats to a Democratic gain of one seat is most likely. Within that range, each party has two scenarios for Senate control, so it’s difficult to identify which of the two overall outcomes (split control or GOP sweep) is most likely to take place.

There’s far more certainty in the House, where the unanswered question isn’t whether Republicans win the majority, but by what margin. The most likely projection is a GOP gain of 13 to 30 seats, which would entirely surpass the net gain of five seats the party needs for control. That’s nearly identical to the initial post-redistricting range before Democrats had their boomlet.

If Republicans do well, it will be yet another cycle in which the most likely outcome could be identified well in advance. A look back at political analysis over the past couple of decades shows that, even a year out from the election, it’s possible to accurately identify the direction of an election cycle, even if the magnitude or specifics are unclear. That could hold true once again this cycle.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, joins Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., at a meeting with business leaders at Washington Crossing Inn in Washington Crossing, Pa., on Sunday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

House Democratic expansion unlikely

The third, and least likely, scenario is Democratic expansion. It’s actually not hard to see how Democrats expand their majority in the Senate. They’d just need to reelect their vulnerable incumbents and take over the GOP open seat in Pennsylvania. But the path to expanding their House majority is exponentially more difficult.