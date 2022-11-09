Midterm jinxes and presidential rebounds

Remember all that talk of a partisan “red wave” that was going to produce House gains of two or three dozen seats (or more) for the GOP — because that’s what happens during midterms when the economy is poor, one party “controls” both houses of Congress and the White House, and the president is not popular?

Never mind.

Remember all that chatter the past few days about how terrible Democratic messaging has been, and about how abortion had faded dramatically as an issue? Remember all those people who said that Democrats screwed up by spending time talking about preserving democracy?

Fuhgeddaboudit.

Oh, and remember all those GOP polls that showed Democrats in terrible shape in the campaign’s final days? You must remember all the talk about Republican momentum in Senate contests in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and even Washington state.