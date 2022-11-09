They gave up House seats to run for other office. Most lost

Sixteen House members sought the greener pastures of other offices this cycle — with mixed results for the eight who survived primaries and were on the ballot Tuesday.

Reps. Peter Welch, a Democrat, and Republican Markwayne Mullin cruised to easy Senate victories for open seats in Vermont and Oklahoma, respectively, and Rep. Ted Budd won a tighter race in North Carolina against Democrat Cheri Beasley.

“This so-called sleepy race, I think we sounded a loud and clear message to Washington, D.C. tonight,” Budd said during his victory speech. “It’s time now to put the brakes on the Biden agenda of reckless spending, overregulation and higher taxes.”

Another winner Tuesday was Democratic Rep. Anthony G. Brown, who will be Maryland’s attorney general. Brown, a former lieutenant governor who was first elected to Congress in 2016, tweeted that he is looking forward to serving the people of Maryland.

“We can build a more just and equitable state, defend and expand upon the rights that generations have fought for, and lift up one another to reach our highest potential,” Brown said on Twitter following his win.