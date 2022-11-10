As SEC works to finalize climate rule, both sides make their case

Supporters and opponents of climate-related financial risk disclosure made a last push to influence the Securities and Exchange Commission as the agency works on finalizing its controversial rule, a process that could take months.

Companies, industry associations and lawmakers sprinted to make their case in letters to the agency by Nov. 1, the new deadline after the SEC reopened this and several other rule-makings following a technical glitch that caused some comments to go unrecorded.

Businesses and organizations that have embraced environmental, social and governance issues told the agency that the rule would provide much-needed transparency and standardization around companies’ material climate risks.

One group, the London-based independent financial think tank Carbon Tracker, told the SEC that of the 134 multinational companies that are responsible for up to 80 percent of corporate industrial greenhouse gas emissions, virtually all failed to include the impact of climate-related matters in their fiscal 2021 financial statements.

“As well as a lack of transparency about the consideration of climate risks, once again we found internal inconsistencies in registrants’ climate-related reporting for the companies analyzed,” Carbon Tracker said. “As in the prior year, companies did not appear to consider the costs of their publicly stated emissions targets, the effects of internal carbon pricing, or the potential impacts of the energy transition when valuing assets or estimating such assets’ remaining useful lives.”