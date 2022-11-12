Democrats keep Senate control ahead of Georgia runoff

Democrats will keep their Senate majority in the 118th Congress, even if they lose a runoff election in Georgia, though winning that race could make running the chamber easier next year.

A day after Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly's race in Arizona was called, Catherine Cortez Masto won her race in Nevada, assuring the Senate Democratic caucus at least 50 members in 2023, counting the two independents who conference with the party.

Cortez Masto's race with Republican Adam Laxalt was called at 9:44 p.m. Saturday, when she led by 0.5 percentage points. CNN and NBC had called the race moments earlier. Kelly's win was called Friday, when he was leading Republican Blake Masters by 6 percentage points.

Only one Senate seat has flipped so far, the result of Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's defeat of Republican Mehmet Oz. Fetterman will succeed retiring Sen. Patrick J. Toomey, R-Pa. Still pending is the ranked choice voting process in Alaska, but the top two finishers, Sen. Lisa Murkowski and challenger Kelly Tshibaka, are both Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said Saturday night that Democrats won with strong candidates and accomplishments including legislation to cap the price of some prescription drugs, fund infrastructure and foster a microchip industry to compete with China. He also said Republicans ran flawed challengers "who had no faith in democracy, no fidelity to truth or honor."