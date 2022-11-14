Vilsack sees farmers keeping climate on congressional agenda

Farmers' interest will keep climate on the congressional agenda regardless of whether Republicans, who have said the issue is not a priority, win control of the House, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said Monday.

In a call from Egypt, Vilsack said U.S. commodity and farm organizations are attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP27, to see what role agriculture can play in reducing world greenhouse gas emissions. The conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, began Nov. 6 and will end Friday.

“What I have been most impressed with in all of this conversation about climate is the degree to which American farmers, ranchers and producers have been supportive. I would anticipate and expect that climate will continue to be a focus not because I want it or not because any member of the House or Senate wants it, but most importantly because farmers, ranchers and producers recognize and appreciate the importance of it,” Vilsack said.

Glenn “GT” Thompson, House Agriculture ranking member and the likely chairman if final midterm results give Republicans the majority, said in September that a GOP farm bill would focus less on the Biden administration’s climate priorities and more on retooling conservation programs to be innovative and economically useful to farmers.

But Vilsack said farmers' interest in Agriculture Department initiatives such as multiyear grants from the Commodity Credit Corporation for climate-smart projects and the department’s plans for using $20 billion included in the August reconciliation package for major environmental programs is high.