FTX failure may strengthen case for more robust crypto regulation

The spectacular collapse of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX is prompting calls for stronger regulation in Congress, where some bipartisan proposals are being characterized as too industry friendly.

FTX, where users could buy and sell cryptocurrency, had grown rapidly into a prominent fixture, with a quirky CEO familiar to lawmakers on Capitol Hill. NFL quarterback Tom Brady promoted the exchange in Super Bowl ads as the “safe and easy” way to get into crypto as a skeptical Larry David humorously played the foil.

The skepticism turned out to be warranted. On Friday, after a tumultuous week, FTX filed for bankruptcy and embattled CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigned.

Amid the turmoil, members of Congress particularly attuned to crypto called for better protections to prevent runs on crypto companies like this and others.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., called the FTX collapse the “clearest example yet of why we need clear rules of the road for digital asset exchanges in the United States.”