New election, same result: Most incumbents win 2022 rematches

House incumbents facing tough rematches with their 2020 opponents almost all prevailed again in this year’s midterms, with only one falling to a repeat challenger after redistricting made for a more challenging race.

With control of the House still uncalled as of Monday and expectations of a thin majority for the victorious party — handicappers say Republicans are favored — rematches largely avoided flips, even with some races expected to be more competitive than they were the first time around.

In Kansas, abortion politics helped propel Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids to a second victory over Republican Amanda Adkins, even after the Republican legislature redrew her 3rd District in an attempt to make it more GOP-friendly.

Davids beat Adkins by 10 percentage points in 2020, then beat her by an even larger margin — 12 percent — this year.

Davids ran on abortion rights, which seems to be a winning strategy in the Sunflower State. Earlier this year, Kansas became the first state to put abortion access up to a vote in the wake of the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. In a referendum that Adkins supported and Davids opposed, Kansans rejected attempts to ban the procedure, agreeing with Davids’ position by a 59 percent to 41 percent margin.