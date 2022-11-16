Pediatricians beg for more federal help to fight wave of RSV

After two winters spent masked and six feet apart, pediatric respiratory viruses have returned with a vengeance, and pediatric hospitals, emergency room doctors and pediatricians are lobbying Congress and the Biden administration to provide more support.

Pediatric hospitals deal with a wave of respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, every year. But this year, the wave of RSV is more like a tsunami, because COVID-19 mitigation measures have driven down immunity among many children. For most children, RSV is mild and does not require hospitalization, but it can be severe, especially in infants and toddlers. There is no vaccine.

“This is our March 2020. This truly is an overwhelming wave,” said Daniel Rauch, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Hospital Care, of the current surge of respiratory illnesses.

Coupled with an earlier-than-usual flu season and a cold-weather uptick in COVID-19 cases, the RSV outbreak has children's hospitals on the brink. Pediatric hospitals are seeing the highest influenza hospitalization rate going back a decade, said Jose Romero, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. Across the United States, hospitals have run out of room as pediatricians pull long hours and face burnout, with many states reporting more than 90 percent of pediatric beds occupied.

This week, the Children’s Hospital Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics asked the Biden administration to declare a public health emergency to respond to the respiratory virus trifecta — RSV, flu and COVID-19.