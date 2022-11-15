McCarthy backed for speaker, but has work to do before January

“There are reforms that must be made in the House in order to facilitate representation of our constituents,” Biggs said. “Items such as allowing members to move to amend bills, only allowing bills that cover a single subject, and requiring bills to go through committees before bringing them to the floor. Members must also be granted more time to read the legislation and debate the merits of it.”

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry said Monday evening that he and some of the group’s members had a “very cordial meeting” with McCarthy earlier that day on their proposed rules changes. The Pennsylvania Republican declined to get into details of their discussion other than to say it was effectively the start of a negotiation with “ebbs and flows.”

Rule changes sought

Freedom Caucus members have proposed more than a dozen rules changes. They range from ending proxy voting, a change McCarthy has already promised, to reverting back to a more onerous “motion to vacate” rule governing the removal of a speaker that would allow any member to file a privileged motion to force a vote. McCarthy opposes that change.

Other proposed changes, like the ones Biggs mentioned to limit bills to a single issue and require them to go through committee and be open to amendment on the floor, sound like basic good governance but if enacted would significantly change the way the House operates. The chamber often packages multiple issues into big bills, sometimes skipping committee for expedience or because leadership negotiates the package, and any amendments allowed have to be approved by the leadership-appointed Rules Committee.

The Freedom Caucus also proposes requiring legislation GOP leaders bring to the floor to be supported by a majority of the conference, prohibiting the House from voting on anything other than appropriations legislation after Aug. 1 if lawmakers have yet to pass the 12 annual spending bills, banning earmarks and having committee members elect their chairs. That has been the role of the Republican Steering Committee, which is stacked with leadership members and allies; the group also wants to restructure the panel, which would still pick committee members even if their proposal to have committees elect their chairs moves forward.