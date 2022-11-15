McCarthy backed for speaker, but has work to do before January
Closed vote was 188-31, and speaker needs support from 218
House Republicans voted 188-31 Tuesday to formally nominate Kevin McCarthy to serve as speaker in the next Congress, but the opposition shows the work he’ll have to do before a floor election in January, when he’ll need 218 votes.
The votes against McCarthy, taken by secret ballot, went to former House Freedom Caucus chair Andy Biggs. The Arizona Republican launched a last-minute bid for speaker, which he said was “about changing the paradigm and the status quo.”
“The promised red wave turned into a loss of the United States Senate, a razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives, and upset losses of premiere political candidates,” Biggs said in a statement.
Votes in House races are still being counted in many states, and in a dozen races no winner has been called. At the time of the vote, The Associated Press had called 217 races for the GOP, but the conference was letting some anticipated members-elect participate in Tuesday's leadership vote.
Biggs and most of the Freedom Caucus members opposing McCarthy are withholding their support to leverage changes to the conference and House rules that give more power to rank-and-file members. Other Freedom Caucus members support the proposed rules changes but are backing McCarthy, a Republican from California who is the current minority leader.
“There are reforms that must be made in the House in order to facilitate representation of our constituents,” Biggs said. “Items such as allowing members to move to amend bills, only allowing bills that cover a single subject, and requiring bills to go through committees before bringing them to the floor. Members must also be granted more time to read the legislation and debate the merits of it.”
House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry said Monday evening that he and some of the group’s members had a “very cordial meeting” with McCarthy earlier that day on their proposed rules changes. The Pennsylvania Republican declined to get into details of their discussion other than to say it was effectively the start of a negotiation with “ebbs and flows.”
Rule changes sought
Freedom Caucus members have proposed more than a dozen rules changes. They range from ending proxy voting, a change McCarthy has already promised, to reverting back to a more onerous “motion to vacate” rule governing the removal of a speaker that would allow any member to file a privileged motion to force a vote. McCarthy opposes that change.
Other proposed changes, like the ones Biggs mentioned to limit bills to a single issue and require them to go through committee and be open to amendment on the floor, sound like basic good governance but if enacted would significantly change the way the House operates. The chamber often packages multiple issues into big bills, sometimes skipping committee for expedience or because leadership negotiates the package, and any amendments allowed have to be approved by the leadership-appointed Rules Committee.
The Freedom Caucus also proposes requiring legislation GOP leaders bring to the floor to be supported by a majority of the conference, prohibiting the House from voting on anything other than appropriations legislation after Aug. 1 if lawmakers have yet to pass the 12 annual spending bills, banning earmarks and having committee members elect their chairs. That has been the role of the Republican Steering Committee, which is stacked with leadership members and allies; the group also wants to restructure the panel, which would still pick committee members even if their proposal to have committees elect their chairs moves forward.
“We have not prioritized them. We think they're all worthy of discussion,” Perry said when asked if there are some they are pushing McCarthy on more than others. “We're not going to negotiate with ourselves, right? So we've offered something. What are you offering, right? I can't be the buyer and seller at the same time.”
Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., said Monday night he would be supporting Biggs because he has concerns about McCarthy. But he seemed open to changing his mind going forward, saying he would support a candidate that backed rule changes empowering members, such as the open amendment and “majority of the majority” rule for advancing legislation.
Restoring the old motion to vacate rule was also important to Good.
“A secure, confident leader is not threatened by their position being dependent on the support of those who they lead,” he said.
Gaetz a hard ‘no’
At least one Republican, Florida’s Matt Gaetz, has said he would not vote for McCarthy in January, regardless of concessions. Gaetz is not a member of the Freedom Caucus but is interested in many of the rules changes they’re promoting.
Most Republicans predict McCarthy will ultimately overcome his opposition and win the speaker election in January.
But if that doesn’t happen for some reason, an obvious contender for filling the leadership vacuum would be his No. 2, Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, who House Republicans on Tuesday elected as the next majority leader in an uncontested race. Scalise is generally viewed as having closer ties to conservatives than McCarthy and is well liked among the conference.
But the Republican most Freedom Caucus members would want to step up in the event McCarthy can’t secure 218 votes is their group’s founding chairman, Jim Jordan. The Ohio Republican ran against McCarthy for minority leader in 2018 but has since publicly rallied behind McCarthy after he helped him secure the top Republican spot on the Judiciary Committee.
Jordan reaffirmed to reporters heading into the conference vote that he was supporting McCarthy.
Biggs and other McCarthy opponents have repeatedly said that no one has 218 votes to win a floor vote yet.