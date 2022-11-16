Senate advances same-sex marriage bill with new provisions

The Senate moved forward on a bill to codify federal recognition of same-sex marriages Wednesday, after a bipartisan group of negotiators said measures would be added to bolster religious protections in order to address concerns from some Republicans.

The 62-37 vote on a procedural move sets up a potential final vote on the legislation later this week with bipartisan support.

The bill would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act, a 1996 law that the Supreme Court found to be largely unconstitutional in a 2013 decision. It would also codify federal recognition of same-sex marriages that are legal in the state where the marriage was performed.

Senate negotiators plan to add language to the bill that would preserve existing religious freedom exemptions for churches and other institutions, which helped garner Republican support.

Ultimately, 12 Republicans voted to advance the bill, including Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, the bill’s primary Republican sponsor.