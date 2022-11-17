GOP fell short in Latino-heavy areas along U.S-Mexico border

The Republican Party set its sights on South Texas and other areas around the U.S.-Mexico border in the 2022 midterm elections in part of its push for a so-called “red wave” to usher in a large House majority.

But the efforts to lean into immigration concerns on the border fell short along with a lackluster Republican showing nationwide, analysts say, as Democratic candidates notched victories in key races across the majority-Hispanic border regions.

In South Texas, three Republican Latina candidates married to Border Patrol agents — Irene Armendariz-Jackson, Cassy Garcia and Rep. Mayra Flores — lost decisively to their Democratic opponents in border districts.

Although Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott won statewide, counties along the southwest border that are predominantly Hispanic generally voted in favor of Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke.

And in Arizona, blue districts near the border stayed that way, as Democrats for Senate and governor won in statewide races. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won Arizona’s Pima County, which includes Tucson, by nearly seven percentage points more than President Joe Biden did two years ago.