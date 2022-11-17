How a rare plant species could hinder a needed lithium mine

Skyrocketing demand for domestically sourced lithium to meet federal goals for zero-emission technologies has developers planning for the next great mining boon in the Silver State, but a rare wildflower may stymie one proposed project.

The site of a proposed lithium mine in western Nevada's Silver Peak Range also happens to be the only known place on Earth where a rare wildflower grows in the wild. Environmentalists say the plant is on the verge of extinction, and it's being considered by the Fish and Wildlife Service for protection under the Endangered Species Act.

Tiehm’s buckwheat faces multiple threats to its survival, including grazing, invasive species and the effects of climate change, but the service said the most pressing threat is posed by mineral exploration and development.

The Australian company proposing the mine, Ioneer Ltd., says it believes it can harvest the lithium without harming the plant, even if it is listed as protected under the act. But it has filed comments opposing the listing on technical grounds.

The Center for Biological Diversity first petitioned for the plant species to receive federal protection in 2019, citing the “dire threat” posed by further exploration of the site's potential as a lithium mine, “notwithstanding the broader overall threat of the mine actually being developed.”