Grover Norquist pushes House GOP to reinstate earmark ban

The intraparty debate among House Republicans on a proposed earmark ban is heating up, with an influential GOP activist figure weighing in against maintaining the practice in the 118th Congress.

Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist — oft-credited with keeping Republicans unified against tax increases for decades by making members sign anti-tax pledges — wrote to members Friday in support of reinstituting the GOP conference’s earmark ban.

“Earmarks provide a pathway for members of Congress to spend money on special interests,” Norquist wrote. “This kind of frivolous spending is disrespectful to American taxpayers and a flagrant violation of Congressional duty to be responsible for taxpayer funds.”

The conference was set to consider an earmark ban proposed by Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., on Wednesday, but punted the decision until after the upcoming Thanksgiving recess after deciding the amendment required more discussion.

House Republicans banned earmarks following the 2010 midterms, the last time the party flipped the House. Democrats revived the practice with increased transparency rules under House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., in 2021.