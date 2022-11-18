Jeffries formally seeks to be next House Democratic leader

New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries officially announced his bid for House Democratic leader Friday, promising to elevate his colleagues’ “individual strengths, interests and areas of expertise.”

“It will be my mission to make sure that every single Member of the Caucus has an authentic seat at the legislative table and the maximum opportunity to excel. That is my promise to you,” he wrote in a four-page letter to his colleagues.

Jeffries sent individualized versions of the letter — which outlines his vision for the caucus and some initial legislative and electoral goals — to every House Democrat, according to an aide.

The 52-year-old New York Democrat has served in Congress for 10 years, first joining the elected party leadership in 2016 as a co-chair of House Democrats’ messaging arm. In 2018, after Democrats took back the majority on messaging he helped craft, Jeffries was elected Democratic Caucus chair, a post he holds now.

Caucus rules limit the chair from serving more than two terms, so it was likely that Jeffries was going to aim for something higher this year. His path to the top was made easier Thursday when Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would not pursue a leadership spot next year, when Republicans will have a narrow majority.