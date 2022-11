Following last week's midterm elections, incoming and current members of Congress descended on Washington this week for leadership races and freshman orientation. CQ Roll Call photojournalists were there to capture the action.

GOP Rep.-elect Zach Nunn of Iowa, center, unloads his luggage at the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill on Sunday as he arrives for new member orientation. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, front, takes a selfie with newly elected Democratic members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus at the AFL-CIO building in Washington on Sunday. Behind Omar are, from left, Reps.-elect Shri Thanedar of Michigan, Greg Casar of Texas, Robert Garcia of California, Maxwell Frost of Florida, and Delia Ramirez of Illinois. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

From left, Sen.-elect Peter Welch of Vermont, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York and Sen.-elect John Fetterman of Pennsylvania pose for photos in the Democratic leader’s office in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A staffer arrives in the Capitol Visitor Center on Tuesday with ballot boxes for the House Republicans’ leadership elections. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves a news conference at the Capitol Visitor Center on Tuesday after securing the Republican nomination for speaker. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Seated from left, House Rules Committee ranking member Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla.; Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. of the Cherokee Nation; Mainon Schwartz, attorney with the Congressional Research Service; Democratic Reps. Deborah K. Ross of North Carolina and Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania; Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass.; and Democratic Rep. Norma J. Torres of California are seen in the Capitol Wednesday preparing for a hearing about seating a delegate from the Cherokee Nation. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Tim Kaine, of Virginia, right, talks with fellow Democrat Fetterman in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)