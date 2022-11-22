GOP-led states ask to defend border policy in Washington case

More than a dozen Republican-led states asked a federal judge Monday night for permission to defend a pandemic-related border directive in court, after the judge struck down the policy and the Biden administration signaled it wouldn’t appeal.

The 15 states, which include frequent immigration litigants Texas and Arizona, have asked Judge Emmet Sullivan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia if they could intervene in a challenge to the so-called Title 42 policy.

The border restrictions are currently set to end on Dec. 21 to comply with Sullivan’s ruling from last week that sided with immigrant advocates and found that the policy was illegal.

Rather than appeal the decision, the Biden administration asked for a five-week pause to prepare for the change in border policy. The Title 42 directive, first issued during the Trump administration at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, allows border agents to rapidly “expel” migrants who cross the border, without considering their asylum claims.

The states argued in their Monday motion that they should be allowed to continue defending the Title 42 policy in court because the federal government has failed to “adequately represent the State’s interests in the continued validity of Title 42.”