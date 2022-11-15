Court throws out pandemic-era border expulsion policy

A federal judge in Washington struck down a pandemic-related border directive known as Title 42 on Tuesday and ordered the Biden administration to no longer turn away migrants seeking protection at the nation’s borders.

Judge Emmet G. Sullivan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia vacated the directive, which has allowed border agents to expel millions of migrants without allowing them to seek asylum since it was issued in March 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an order that blocks the policy, the judge reasoned that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not fully consider how the policy would harm migrants seeking protection at the U.S. border, as the agency is required by law to do when issuing directives.

“It is unreasonable for the CDC to assume that it can ignore the consequences of any actions it chooses to take in the pursuit of fulfilling its goals, particularly when those actions included the extraordinary decision to suspend the codified procedural and substantive rights of noncitizens seeking safe harbor,” Sullivan wrote.

Sullivan, a Clinton appointee, said it is “undisputed that the impact on migrants was indeed dire.” He also determined that the policy “does not rationally serve its stated purpose in view of the alternatives.”