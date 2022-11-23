Murkowski, Peltola win re-election bids

Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski defeated Donald Trump-backed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka Wednesday after the state invoked its ranked voting system, winning her fourth full term in the Senate.

Murkowski, who famously won reelection in 2010 as a write-in candidate after losing her primary, was leading Tshibaka by 7 percentage points when the AP called the race on Nov. 23 at 8:09 p.m. Eastern time.

Both Murkowski and Tshikaba had advanced into the top four in the state’s all-party Senate primary this summer, as did Tshibaka and two other candidates (Democrat Patricia Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley).

The race was called more than two weeks after Election Day because state law allows 15 days for ballots to arrive from remote areas and military voters before it does the ranked voting process in contests in which the top candidate does not get more than 50 percent on the first ballot.

Tshibaka was a commissioner in the Alaska Department of Administration and also worked as a special assistant to the Department of Justice's inspector general. She describes herself as a conservative who opposes abortion rights and supports the Second Amendment.