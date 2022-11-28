What the data shows about angry parents rocking the 2022 election

ANALYSIS — Angry parents of school-aged children were supposed to rock the gates of the establishment and send a message in the 2022 elections, at least according to the conservative narrative. “Woke” school curricula, extended COVID-19 restrictions in schools, and policies around transgender athletes were supposed to drive voters to the polls and make parents a key voting bloc to watch in the midterms.

“Parents of school-age children will be a big part of the ‘red wave’ that I and many others see building in the midterms. Make no mistake: Education is on the ballot in 2022,” wrote conservative columnist and radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt in The Washington Post, three weeks before the election. “That’s going to be painful for the party in power in Washington, but there is no injustice in that Democrats have more than earned their coming comeuppance.”

But the election results were more nuanced. Not only did Democrats overperform expectations in 2022, particularly in the House, but exit polling data shows that parents didn’t vote all that much differently than voters without children.

In 2022, dads voted for GOP candidates by 12 points (54-42 percent) while men without children voted for Republicans by 16 points (57-41 percent). So not only was there a modest 4-point difference, but dads voted more Democratic than men without kids.

There was a slightly larger 7-point difference between how moms voted (51-47 percent for Democratic candidates) compared to women without children (55-44 percent for Democratic candidates).