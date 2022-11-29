Amid talk of generational change, Democrats eye committee leaders

Democrats in both chambers of Congress are seizing on the rising support for generational change in party leadership and proposing ways to apply that to their committee leaders in addition to the elected leadership teams.

The House is preparing for a seismic shift in power with Speaker Nancy Pelosi stepping down from leadership after 20 years leading her caucus and her top two deputies willing to relinquish those coveted spots to make way for a new trio of top leaders.

That long-anticipated changing of the guard has seemed to embolden Democrats who’ve spent years discussing other ways to decentralize power in a caucus where elected leaders of all stripes can serve endlessly with few limits.

Pelosi promised in a deal to secure the speaker’s gavel four years ago she would limit her leadership tenure to two final terms. She honored that self-imposed limit, which the caucus never formally adopted, when she announced earlier this month she would not run for leadership again but still remain in the House.

House Democrats have spent years internally debating the merits of term limits for elected leaders and committee chairs/ranking members. But in recent years the talk never turned into formal caucus action.