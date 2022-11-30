Braun to run for Indiana governor instead of another term in 2024

Indiana Sen. Mike Braun will forgo a run for a second term and will instead join what’s likely to be a crowded Republican field running for governor in 2024.

Braun, 68, filed paperwork with the Indiana Secretary of the State Wednesday to run to succeed Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is barred from running again because of term limits.

“I always made a decision throughout life to do what you can do to have the most impact,’’ Braun told reporters Wednesday.

Republicans will be in the minority in the Senate for the next two years, a factor that Braun suggested played a role in his decision to run for governor. “Where I’m going to spend the next two years politically…[I] had to take all that into consideration,” he said.

Braun said he has come to believe senators ought to be term-limited. “This place, I think, needs term limits more than I ever imagined.”