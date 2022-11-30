Fresh off big Senate wins, Unite Here leader thinks even bigger

“It was a graveyard before the union,” Malcom McCombs said as his Senate cafeteria colleagues nodded.

McCombs was seated in a corner of the cafeteria in the Dirksen Building basement with four other members of Unite Here Local 23, talking about what’s changed since his workplace organized and reached a collective bargaining agreement last year.

“Now it’s fun to come to work,” said McCombs. “People are smiling.”

He looked across the table at D. Taylor, international president of the 300,000-member union of culinary and casino workers. Based in Las Vegas, Taylor was in Washington to meet with lawmakers — particularly Democrats who should be thankful for his union’s help winning Senate races in Nevada, Pennsylvania, Arizona and potentially Georgia.

But he was also here to listen to frontline workers like McCombs and Thomas Jones, who described what a difference it has made getting health insurance through work. “I’m a diabetic,” Jones said. “Before I had to go outside the job to pay for insulin. It’s helped me out a lot.”