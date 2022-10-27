What’s next for staffer unions on the Hill?

Staff for Rep. Cori Bush began voting to form a union Tuesday. The Missouri Democrat’s team is expected to become the fifth unionized office since a congressional organizing campaign launched publicly this year.

The vote is the latest development in what has been a busy year for Hill labor organizers — which, they say, shows no signs of slowing down as Washington obsesses over the upcoming elections and begins to look ahead to an overstuffed lame-duck session.

Bush’s workers will join aides to Reps. Andy Levin of Michigan, Ro Khanna of California, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico. Levin’s staff was the first to officially vote.

Staff for another five members — all Democrats — have filed petitions with the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights to hold elections.

Since the initial eight offices filed petitions when they were first allowed to in July, only two more have done so — staff for Reps. Dina Titus of Nevada and Sean Casten of Illinois. If all form unions, around 100 House staffers out of 9,100 will be represented by the Congressional Workers Union.