Jeffries gets bigger role in picking House Democrats’ campaign chief

House Democrats voted Wednesday to change how the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair position is filled, giving the caucus leader a chance to nominate the head of its campaign arm.

That change means House Democrats won’t vote this week on who will next serve in the role as had been expected. Reps. Ami Bera and Tony Cárdenas, both Californians, have been campaigning for the role. Now, New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who was elected as the next minority leader by unanimous consent earlier Wednesday, will nominate someone to be the DCCC chair, which the caucus would then vote to approve.

Someone could challenge that nomination if they are nominated by at least five members, under the rule, which was passed by a 166-38 vote. Jeffries would have to nominate a chair no later than Feb. 15 under the rule, but action could come sooner.

While Bera and Cárdenas have both been campaigning for the role with the expectation that it would be an elected position, Jeffries could also nominate someone who hadn’t been seeking the job. Jeffries has not indicated who he would nominate or when he would do so.

“The leader does the most work in getting or keeping the majority,” said Rep. Mark Pocan, who co-sponsored the proposed change. “Pick the person that’s the best complement.”