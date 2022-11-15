Hudson to lead House GOP campaign arm for 2024 cycle

North Carolina Rep. Richard Hudson, a former chief of staff to two of his colleagues who also led the House GOP’s incumbent protection program in this cycle, will chair the National Republican Congressional Committee ahead of the 2024 election.

Hudson, who won a sixth term last week against an opponent who raised no money, donated nearly $550,000 of the $3.4 million he raised this cycle to the NRCC and fellow Republicans’ campaigns.

He has served as an NRCC vice chair for four terms, including most recently leading the Patriot program that helps vulnerable incumbents. He’s also served as the finance chair, deputy chair and led the recruitment program. He was part of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s leadership team as conference secretary during the 117th Congress.

Hudson was uncontested when the House GOP conference voted Tuesday to give him the job of following up on a somewhat disappointing midterm election. While they appear poised to take control of the House, they are likely to have only a slim majority, rather than a “red wave” many had anticipated. That means that while Republicans will be defending their majority, they will be trying to pick up seats as the party seeks to oust President Joe Biden from the White House.

“The American people have just entrusted House Republicans with a majority to be the last line of defense in stopping the disastrous Biden administration and saving our country from out-of-control spending, inflation, energy prices, crime, and an open southern border,” Hudson said in a statement. “Working together with our leadership team and entire conference, I am confident we can build on our successes and learn from missed opportunities to expand our majority in 2024.”