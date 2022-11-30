Lieu elected vice chair of House Democratic Caucus

Rep. Ted Lieu won a four-way contest Wednesday to be the next House Democratic Caucus vice chair, replacing fellow Californian Pete Aguilar, who was elected to serve as caucus chair.

Vice chair is currently the No. 5 ranking position in Democratic leadership when the party is in the minority, which Democrats will be come January. Until earlier Wednesday when Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline announced a last-minute bid for assistant Democratic leader against South Carolina Rep. James E. Clyburn, it was Democrats’ highest ranking contested leadership race.

Assistant leader was expected to be moved down to No. 4, after caucus chair, but as of Wednesday evening Democrats had not said that definitively, and the party could keep the caucus chair and vice chair positions together.

Lieu beat Reps. Debbie Dingell of Michigan, Joyce Beatty of Ohio and Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania.

It took three ballots to decide since no one won an outright majority on the first two. The lowest vote-getter was eliminated after each round.