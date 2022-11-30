House GOP votes down earmark ban proposal

Earmarks are here to stay — at least for one more Congress.

House Republicans voted Wednesday against a proposed earmark ban during a conference rules meeting, a vote that held larger implications as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy seeks to become speaker.

The conference voted 52-158 against an amendment proposed by Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., that would get rid of the current conference rule allowing members to earmark spending bills if they meet certain transparency criteria. One member voted present, according to a GOP aide who gave a readout of the closed-door vote.

Longtime Republican appropriators stressed support for the practice ahead of the vote.

Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., said earlier this month that the current process has sufficient transparency rules in place, and allows Congress to exercise its constitutional authority to oversee government spending.