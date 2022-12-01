Appeals court wipes out Trump lawsuit over Mar-a-Lago search

A federal appeals court on Thursday tossed out Donald Trump’s lawsuit to keep federal prosecutors from using documents the FBI seized in a search of the former president’s private club.

The case, which could head to the Supreme Court, centers on thousands of documents found at Mar-a-Lago this summer as part of a criminal investigation into whether Trump took classified materials with him at the end of his term.

In a unanimous opinion, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit ruled that the case should be dismissed because Judge Aileen Cannon did not even have the power to hear the case.

“This appeal requires us to consider whether the district court had jurisdiction to block the United States from using lawfully seized records in a criminal investigation,” the opinion states. “The answer is no.”

Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump, had halted the federal government’s criminal investigation of Trump and sent the thousands of documents seized in the search to an outside special master for review.