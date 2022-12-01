Rating change: Georgia Senate shifts to Tilt Democratic

ANALYSIS — Keeping the Georgia Senate race rated as a Toss-up would be easy. But it also wouldn’t accurately reflect the dynamic in the race.

The Dec. 6 runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker is likely to be close. Warnock was elected initially in a 2021 runoff by 2 points. He finished ahead of Walker on Nov. 8 by just short of 1 point, and limited runoff polling points to another photo finish.

Yet, it’s hard to ignore Warnock’s advantages heading into next week’s race. Not only did the senator outpace Walker narrowly a month ago (and win two years ago), but Democrats are outspending Republicans down the stretch, Warnock’s image is better than Walker’s, Democrats have been hitting their early turnout goals, and Republicans lost the potency of a core message when control of the Senate was decided by other races.

Jacob Rubashkin of Inside Elections also pointed out that Democrats’ biggest liabilities — President Joe Biden’s unpopularity, high inflation and crime — failed to push Walker or many other Republicans to victory in November. Republicans have largely abandoned those lines of attack in the Georgia runoff in favor of litigating personal character, which hasn’t been enough to topple Warnock in the past.

The Georgia race has been rated as a Toss-up for the entire cycle. And the rating was affirmed by the close November result. But with the aforementioned factors, it’s not accurate to say Warnock and Walker have the same chance of winning. Inside Elections is changing the rating of the Georgia Senate race from Toss-up to Tilt Democratic.