Senate Democrats largely keep gavel rules intact; House caucus may vote next week

Senate Democrats will largely keep their caucus rules intact for the next Congress after rejecting a proposal on Thursday that would have meant members of leadership could not also wield committee gavels.

House Democrats, meanwhile, delayed some votes on internal rules changes until next week.

Changes adopted were largely technical in nature, according to Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin, the Maryland Democrat involved in overseeing the process. Cardin said the rules would be published on the internet, in what amounts to a new level of transparency for Senate Democrats.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island had sought to restrict members of Democratic leadership from also chairing committees, a move that would have affected Judiciary Chairman Richard J. Durbin of Illinois, Agriculture Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and Rules and Administration Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota in the next Congress.

Cardin said the caucus did vote to eliminate the assistant leader position and establish a deputy conference secretary position. That reshuffling will effectively elevate Stabenow's current position as chairwoman of the Democratic Policy and Communications Center. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., will be vacating the assistant leader position after this Congress when she becomes president pro tempore.