VA health care funds, military vaccine rule gum up omnibus talks

Democrats were prepping a counteroffer on a fiscal 2023 omnibus framework Thursday, as negotiators contended with a range of divisive issues, such as how to treat veterans medical care spending and the military’s requirement for servicemembers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

There were no imminent signs of a breakthrough, and no high-level bipartisan meetings were yet planned. But Senate Appropriations ranking member Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala., said “serious discussions” were underway.

“I don’t think we’re gonna resolve anything today. Maybe tomorrow,” Shelby said. “I think there are a lot of people on both sides of the aisle that see this is the right thing to do, to get it done.”

He and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky are leading negotiations for Republicans. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who is in a tough fight to secure the speaker's gavel in January, is a "hard no" on the omnibus, his spokesman said. Most other House Republicans are expected to be in that camp too.

Top Democrats huddled in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office Wednesday night to discuss a GOP proposal that would adhere to President Joe Biden’s topline funding request of roughly $1.65 trillion in fiscal 2023 discretionary spending, or about 9 percent above the prior fiscal year.