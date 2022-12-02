9/11 compensation bill tangled up in Beirut victims’ push

An effort to help victims and families of the 1983 Beirut barracks bombing could derail legislation in the lame-duck session to compensate certain families for the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer has been seeking bipartisan support to clear a House-passed bill that would provide nearly $3 billion in “catch-up payments” to 9/11 family members who were denied earlier rounds of compensation. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., is sponsoring the companion Senate bill.

But that effort grew more complicated after Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., introduced his own bill this week seeking to expand the measure to compensate an estimated 1,500 victims and relatives for a 1983 attack by Hezbollah on a Marine barracks in Beirut, Lebanon that killed 241 U.S. military personnel, who were mostly Marines.

Cotton’s bill, co-sponsored by Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, would rescind $3 billion in unspent pandemic aid allocated for an emergency rental assistance program to pay for the expansion. Compensating the Beirut families would cost about $1.1 billion, and the remainder of the money would go into the underlying U.S. Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund.

His bill, like the Menendez measure, would also tap nearly $3 billion from unspent money in the Paycheck Protection Program, which offered forgivable loans to employers who kept workers on payroll during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. That money would be used for 9/11 families.