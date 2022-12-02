Rail unions look to next contract talks as Biden signs agreement

Even as President Joe Biden was signing a congressional resolution imposing a strike-averting rail labor agreement Friday, unions opposed to the deal over sick leave provisions were strategizing for the next bargaining session.

Biden’s stamp of approval ends a yearslong collective bargaining process among 12 rail unions, which came to a head in September when negotiations came to a standstill. The Biden administration created a Presidential Emergency Board that on Sept. 15 crafted a contract proposal agreed to by rail companies and eight of 12 rail unions. That contract would be enacted with a congressional resolution cleared by the Senate on Thursday and signed by Biden on Friday.

The resolution makes a strike a federal offense and is to remain in effect until the unions' next contract talks in two years.

“This one-two punch from the two political parties is despicable,” Jason Doering, general secretary of interunion caucus Railroad Workers United, said in a statement. “Politicians are happy to voice platitudes and heap praise upon us for our heroism throughout the pandemic, the essential nature of our work, the difficult and dangerous and demanding conditions of our jobs. Yet when the steel hits the rail, they back the powerful and wealthy Class One rail carriers every time.”

The newly enacted contract allows workers one annual “paid personal day” and three periods off for medical visits annually. Those visits can only occur on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday and have to be scheduled at least 30 days in advance.