Jan. 6 Gold Medal ceremony gets awkward

A Congressional Gold Medal ceremony on Tuesday honoring Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was not without awkwardness.

Honorees visibly avoided handshakes with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy during a receiving line, after exchanging warm greetings with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer.

McCarthy, R-Calif., who is expected to be the next speaker of the House, praised the actions of law enforcement on Jan. 6. “These brave men and women are heroes, heroes who protected so many from harm on that day,” he said. “Days like today force us to realize how much we owe that thin blue line.”

Gladys Sicknick, mother of the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, was among those to decline to shake hands with the top House and Senate Republicans.

“I’m just tired of them standing there and saying how wonderful the Capitol Police is and then they turn around and … go down to Mar-a-Lago and kiss his ring,” Sicknick told CNN, referring to former President Donald Trump.