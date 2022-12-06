Rothenberg’s best and worst of 2022

Here we go again. Another year and another batch of winners and losers. Normally, I try to be funny. But this year was the opposite of funny, so don’t expect lots of belly laughs.

This year, as always, I’ll offer a few obvious nominees for each category before picking my “favorite.” You can decide whether you agree or disagree. Just don’t feel the need to let me know.

Biggest upset of the year

The nominees

Republican Rep.-elect Michael Lawler: Lawler defeated Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who chaired the DCCC, in New York’s 17th District. Campaign committee chairs never lose, do they? But with contests taking place in newly drawn districts and Democrats not showing their usual strength in the Empire State, Maloney did.

Democratic Rep.-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Perez: Who? Nobody knew or cared that she was running since she had no chance of winning in Washington’s 3rd District. But she did, in one of the biggest House upsets I have seen over the past 40 years.

Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola: Alaska voters are going to send a Democrat to Congress? Get real. But they did when Peltola won an August special election, then repeated the feat against the same opponents in November.

My choice: Lawler deserves some credit, but he wasn’t the underdog that Gluesenkamp Perez and Peltola were. Peltola had the benefit of Alaska’s quirky politics and ranked choice voting. Gluesenkamp Perez is the clear choice in this category. She wasn’t just a long shot. She was a “no-shot” who won.

Worst Senate nominee of the year

The nominees