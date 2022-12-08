Parties play chicken on omnibus as shutdown deadline approaches

Top Democrats are playing hardball on government funding with just over a week before federal agencies run out of budget authority after next Friday night.

House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro told reporters Thursday that she’s not currently drafting any stopgap funding extension short of a full-year bill running to Sept. 30, 2023, and won’t consider doing so unless Republicans come to the bargaining table on topline funding levels.

“We’ve got to … break a logjam here,” DeLauro said. “Otherwise, we’re going to a yearlong [continuing resolution] and that’s for sure.”

The Connecticut Democrat said she was working on certain “anomalies” to lessen the blow of a stopgap, which typically funds most agencies and programs at prior-year levels, that lasts the rest of fiscal 2023.

But that’s still unlikely to meet the priorities of either side of the aisle in year-end spending talks. The two parties are arguing over whether the total discretionary topline should grow by either 9 or 10 percent, underscoring both sides’ wish to counteract the effects of inflation running near 40-year highs.