Photos of the week ending December 9, 2022

Senate Democrats secured their majority, lawmakers honored police officers who served during the Jan. 6 attack, and a bill to protect same-sex marriage is now headed to the president’s desk. CQ Roll Call photojournalists present the photos of the week from the Capitol and around Washington.

George Clooney, center, Bono, left, and The Edge attend a reception ahead of the Kennedy Center Honors awards ceremony in the East Room of the White House on Sunday. The honorees were Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania Leon and the band members of U2. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A protester dressed in a Bible costume stands in front of the Supreme Court during the 303 Creative v. Elenis case hearing in the court on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Gladys and Charles Sicknick, the parents of the late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, refuse to shake hands with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy during a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday. The medals were awarded in recognition of “those who protected the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.” (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone, center, and Capitol Police officers Eugene Goodman, left, and Harry Dunn attend the Congressional Gold Medal ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is greeted by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer outside the Capitol as he returns to Washington on Wednesday following his runoff election victory. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., takes a selfie with Senate Democrats’ leadership team for the 118th Congress after they posed for photos in the Ohio Clock Corridor in the Capitol on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)