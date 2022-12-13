2022 News Photos of the Year

From the historic confirmation of a new Supreme Court justice to the court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade and a midterm election like no other, 2022 was a unique and busy year for lawmakers. And CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists were on Capitol Hill and on the road, following some of this cycle’s most competitive campaigns to capture all of the action. Rewind the past 12 whirlwind months with 18 of our best photos of 2022.

FEBRUARY 2: Workers use wire brushes to erase swastikas that were drawn on the exterior of Union Station in Washington. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

MARCH 1: Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walk through the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on their way to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

MARCH 9: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is reflected in a TV camera lens as he holds his weekly news conference in the Capitol. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

MARCH 21: Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in for the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on her nomination to the Supreme Court. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

APRIL 7: Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer celebrates outside the Senate chamber after the Senate voted 53-47 to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

APRIL 16: Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman takes a photo with supporters during his rally at the UFCW Local 1776 headquarters in Plymouth Meeting, Pa. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

JUNE 9: A video replay of the events of January 6th elicits tears on the faces of Sandra Garza, companion of late U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, and Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn during a hearing in the Cannon House Office Building by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

JUNE 24: Protesters react as the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision overturning Roe v. Wade is handed down at the U.S. Supreme Court. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

AUGUST 2: Comedian Jon Stewart hugs Air Force veteran Tim Hauser at a rally outside the U.S. Capitol calling on the Senate to pass legislation expanding health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxins while serving. Hauser experienced health problem after being exposed to burn pits during Operation Desert Storm. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

AUGUST 9: President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, right, along with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, arrive at the White House South Lawn for the president's signing of legislation boosting domestic semiconductor research and production. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

AUGUST 19: Members of the crowd hold signs at a Turning Point Action rally with Ohio Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Youngstown, Ohio. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

AUGUST 20: U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, speaks at a UAW Local 12 union rally in Toledo, Ohio. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

AUGUST 21: Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler campaigns for reelection at the 79th Street Greenmarket on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in New York's 12 Congressional District. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

NOVEMBER 8: An aide waits for the arrival of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy during the Republican election night party at The Westin Washington Hotel. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

NOVEMBER 15: From left, Sen.-elect Peter Welch, D-Vt., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen.-elect John Fetterman, D-Pa., pose for photos in Schumer’s office in the Capitol. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

NOVEMBER 15: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy leaves a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center after securing the Republican nomination for speaker of the House. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

NOVEMBER 17: Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in the Capitol before announcing she will not run for Democratic leader in the 118th Congress. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)