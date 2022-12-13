Deal close on fiscal 2023 spending framework as stopgap prepped

Negotiators are nearing a bipartisan funding agreement to pave the way for an omnibus package to clear both chambers next week, as lawmakers work to iron out final kinks that will allow them to distribute compromise subcommittee allocations to appropriators.

Sources familiar with the talks said the final fiscal 2023 spending measure — which is also expected to carry emergency aid for Ukraine and numerous unrelated riders, from an Electoral Count Act overhaul to tax extenders — will start next week in the Senate. That's intended to demonstrate a show of bipartisan support to any House holdouts on either side of the aisle.

"I'm optimistic we're going to get there," Senate Appropriations ranking member Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala., said Tuesday, adding that a deal "in principle" could happen "maybe today."

Terms of the emerging budget framework weren't immediately available.

But all indications appeared to be that House Democrats were moving towards the Senate GOP position, which is to hold total nonemergency, nondefense appropriations to a roughly 8 percent or $57 billion boost over the previous year.