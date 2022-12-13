Deal close on fiscal 2023 spending framework as stopgap prepped
Democrats seem willing to accept lower nondefense spending level, given slim margin and prospect of GOP control next year
Negotiators are nearing a bipartisan funding agreement to pave the way for an omnibus package to clear both chambers next week, as lawmakers work to iron out final kinks that will allow them to distribute compromise subcommittee allocations to appropriators.
Sources familiar with the talks said the final fiscal 2023 spending measure — which is also expected to carry emergency aid for Ukraine and numerous unrelated riders, from an Electoral Count Act overhaul to tax extenders — will start next week in the Senate. That's intended to demonstrate a show of bipartisan support to any House holdouts on either side of the aisle.
"I'm optimistic we're going to get there," Senate Appropriations ranking member Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala., said Tuesday, adding that a deal "in principle" could happen "maybe today."
Terms of the emerging budget framework weren't immediately available.
But all indications appeared to be that House Democrats were moving towards the Senate GOP position, which is to hold total nonemergency, nondefense appropriations to a roughly 8 percent or $57 billion boost over the previous year.
Democrats had been seeking a more than 11 percent increase, or $83 billion. But Republicans have been adamant that's too large of an increase, given major partisan budget laws over the last two years that pumped hundreds of billions of dollars into domestic programs.
Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, a senior appropriator and his party's likely ranking member on Homeland Security funding in the next Congress, said Democrats discussed the state of negotiations during their Steering and Policy Committee meeting Monday.
Top negotiators acknowledged the party will be in a weaker negotiating position next year when Republicans take control of the House, so Democrats may have to accept a lame-duck deal that's less than they prefer.
"The groundwork was set yesterday to say, 'We're fighting as much as we can; we'll do the best we can because next year is going to be even tougher,'" Cuellar said.
House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., wouldn't comment on where the numbers will land, saying there are still some issues to work out.
One of those appears to be the treatment of veterans health care funds; both parties appear to be on board with a nearly 22 percent, or $21 billion, increase above fiscal 2022. Since that hefty boost would cut into Democrats' other nondefense priorities, there's been talk of classifying some of the funding as mandatory so other domestic accounts wouldn't have to compete for money.
House Military Construction-VA Appropriations Subcommittee Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz said that discussion wasn't yet resolved. "Nothing's decided until everything's decided," the Florida Democrat said.
DeLauro acknowledged that her side would have to make the best deal they can given voting margins in both chambers.
"There's a real healthy understanding that the government should not shut down, that we have some very, very good things in the bill," she said. "No bill is going to be everything that you want to have. They know that."
One-week stopgap
To buy time for writing the massive year-end package, expected to span thousands of pages, lawmakers plan to take up a one-week continuing resolution to replace the one expiring Friday.
House Rules Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said his panel would meet Tuesday to set parameters for floor debate on the one-week bill, which could come to the floor as soon as Wednesday.
It's still an open question whether the Senate can clear that measure in time to beat the deadline, due to the ability of any senator to object to a unanimous consent agreement. But the White House budget office typically sends out guidance to agencies not to start shutdown procedures if action is imminent.
“And after all the progress made towards an omnibus agreement, I hope nobody here in the Senate stands in the way of getting a CR passed quickly, a one-week CR passed quickly through [unanimous] consent, if needed,” Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said on the floor Tuesday.
But Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., said that was wishful thinking, given several senators want to make a point about bigger spending and the rapid runup in federal debt.
"There are seven or eight of us who are not going to, you know, just let this go through without some kicking and screaming," Braun said. "I think first of all, we won't have enough to probably stop anything, but we're going to be a louder voice this time than in the past."
Add-ons
Once a deal on funding toplines is reached, appropriations subcommittees in both chambers can finalize their portions.
Schumer said on the floor the package would likely include more funding to aid Ukraine in its war against Russia, and an overhaul of the Electoral Count Act to clarify the certification of Electoral College votes.
The deal was expected to include at least a portion of a White House request for $85 billion in supplemental funding. That request included $37.7 billion for aid to Ukraine, $10 billion for the COVID-19 pandemic, and $37.3 billion in disaster relief, mostly to address hurricane damage in Florida and Puerto Rico.
Funding for Ukraine and disaster relief have won bipartisan support, but Republicans have balked at additional funding for the pandemic, pointing to unspent dollars from previous aid packages that could be diverted to new health needs.
Congressional leaders will also need to make a call on which legislative riders to attach, with several matters unaddressed in the National Defense Authorization Act the Senate aims to clear this week, from Boeing's 737 Max certification deadline to banks' dealings with cannabis companies.
A year-end tax package is also under discussion, and lawmakers need to deal with massive automatic cuts to programs like Medicare and farm price supports early next year.
Shelby cautioned against too many ride-alongs, however. "The train moves faster if it's not overloaded," he said.
Paul M. Krawzak and David Lerman contributed to this report.