Earned income credit backers aim to keep expansion on the radar

Outside groups are urging Congress to bolster a key tax benefit for low-income workers in a year-end legislative package after a previous expansion lapsed.

Organizations including anti-poverty advocates, civil rights groups, seniors group AARP and business representatives are calling on lawmakers to boost earned income tax credits for workers without children at home, arguing it’s a critical program for low-wage workers and would boost the economy amid lagging workforce participation.

Under Democrats’ pandemic relief law, the maximum dollar value increased for the earned income tax credit for workers without dependent children who live with them a majority of the year, the benefit phased in faster, and the benefit became available at higher income thresholds. Democrats also made the benefit available to most qualifying workers age 19 or older, scrapping age limits.

The roughly $12 billion, one-year expansion lapsed after 2021, reverting to a smaller credit and shrinking the pool of those who qualify to workers age 25 to 65.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a think tank that has lobbied in favor of the expanded credit, estimated that with the expansion’s end, almost 6 million working adults without children would be taxed into, or deeper into, poverty.