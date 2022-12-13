Deal reached on framework for omnibus spending bill

Democrats and Republicans have reached a topline spending agreement for a fiscal 2023 omnibus, three of the four top appropriators on Capitol Hill said late Tuesday.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., said in a statement that negotiators had "reached a bipartisan, bicameral framework that should allow us to finish an omnibus appropriations bill that can pass the House and Senate and be signed into law by the president."

Leahy said he cut the deal with House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Senate Appropriations ranking member Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala., who released similar statements.

None disclosed the terms of the agreement, but it's expected to set defense spending at $858 billion, which is in line with the annual authorizing bill the Senate is considering this week.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday that negotiators were getting close on a deal that he said would be “broadly appealing” and set defense at the $858 billion level “without having to pay a bonus above what President Biden asked for, for domestic priorities of the Democrats.”