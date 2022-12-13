House Financial Services presses FTX CEO on crypto’s regulatory needs

As the House Financial Services Committee tried to get to the bottom of what went wrong in the lead-up to the collapse of FTX, some lawmakers pressed CEO John Ray III about what legislation governing cryptocurrency exchanges should include.

Record-keeping requirements, corporate controls and keeping customer funds separate are essential safeguards for financial entities, Ray said at the hearing Tuesday. His testimony came hours after former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas and charged in the U.S. with eight counts of criminal conspiracy and fraud. The Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission also brought charges.

Bankman-Fried had been scheduled to testify to the committee Tuesday until his arrest.

“Dealing with people's money and their assets, my basic observation is you need records, you need controls and you need to segregate people’s money,” Ray said, adding that he was stunned by the complete lack of record-keeping at the company. Ray took over as CEO in the wake of the company's collapse and Bankman-Fried's resignation in early November.

“The FTX Group is unusual in the sense that I've done probably a dozen large-scale bankruptcies in my career, including Enron. Every one of those entities has some financial problems or some characteristics that are common. This one is unusual, and it’s unusual in the sense that literally there's no record-keeping whatsoever,” Ray said.