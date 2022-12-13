How the battleground states have shifted over the past decade

ANALYSIS — A decade ago, Virginia and Colorado were two of the most competitive states in the country. They’ve both shifted to the left since then, but how else has the battleground changed?

With the benefit of the 2022 election results, we can look back at which states have evolved and changed the most over the last 10 years and identify the ones that will be the most competitive heading into 2024.

Inside Elections’ Baseline captures a state’s political performance by combining all federal and state election results over the past four election cycles into a single score (a trimmed mean, to be specific). It seeks to approximate what share of the vote the “typical” Democrat or Republican might receive in any given state, showing trends that have emerged over the past few election cycles.

Seeing red

No state has become more Republican over the last decade than West Virginia, according to Baseline. Following the 2022 elections, the average Republican would receive 59.2 percent compared to 47.4 percent in 2014. That’s a difference of 11.8 points.

That shift demonstrates the partisan turn of the state as well as the Baseline calculation. The post-2014 number includes races from the 2008, 2010, 2012 and 2014 elections, when Democrats were still winning statewide offices. Now, Sen. Joe Manchin is the only Democrat elected statewide and West Virginia is becoming more Republican at the presidential level.