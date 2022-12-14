House sends Senate one-week stopgap funds extension to buy time

​The House passed a stopgap measure Wednesday to give Congress an extra week to complete an overdue omnibus spending package.

The short-term continuing resolution, which passed on a mostly party-line vote of 224-201, would give lawmakers until Dec. 23 to complete final fiscal 2023 appropriations, brushing up against Christmas Eve for a final omnibus vote. Nine Republicans, most of whom are retiring or lost their seats in the GOP primaries, joined all Democrats to support the measure.

Current stopgap funding is set to expire at midnight Friday, risking a partial government shutdown if the new CR doesn’t become law.

Even a simple one-week extension came with a fight, however. House Republicans have mobilized against the stopgap bill because they oppose the omnibus deal reached by Democrats and Senate Republicans. Conservatives are pushing to punt spending decisions into early next year, when Republicans will take control of the House and gain more leverage.

"We should be passing a continuing resolution into next year instead of buying more time to rush through a massive spending package,” said Texas Rep. Kay Granger, the ranking Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, during floor debate.